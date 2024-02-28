Historic Summit Unites Black State Elected Officials for Empowerment, Progress in New England

The First Annual Summit of State Elected Officials, celebrating Black History Month, commenced on February 16th, marking a significant milestone in establishing a new tradition. This inaugural summit, hosted at the Massachusetts State House, gathered Black state elected officials from across New England. It provided a distinctive platform for dialogue, collaboration, and legislative innovation focused on addressing the pressing issues facing the Black community in New England today.

Unity in Action: Setting a New Tradition

State Senator Lydia Edwards highlighted, "This summit represents more than a gathering; it is a bold step towards unity, empowerment, and progress for the Black community. By uniting, we have established a tradition that not only honors our history but also paves the way for our future. It's about learning from one another, celebrating our achievements, and addressing challenges together."

The event also stood as a beacon of hope and a model for similar initiatives nationwide, showcasing the impact of collective action by state elected officials for the betterment of the communities they represent. "This is just the beginning," added State Senator Edwards. "We anticipate this annual summit will grow, evolve, and continue to inspire significant change across New England and the nation."

Empowering Voices through Collaboration

The participation of notable Massachusetts leaders, including Mayor Michelle Wu, Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan, Meet Boston President Martha Sheridan, State Representative Bud Williams, and Museum of African American History President Dr. Noelle Trent, enriched this year's summit. Their presence and contributions added valuable perspectives, emphasizing the importance of state and local collaboration in advancing the interests of the Black community.

"Black history is American history, not only in February but throughout the year. However, opportunities like this allow us to celebrate and acknowledge the incredible contributions of the Black community in Massachusetts," stated Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. "I am thankful to Senator Edwards for creating a space where leaders across New England can unite and support our Black communities, shaping history for years to come."

Looking Ahead: The Path Forward

"I have devoted many years to serving my community in the 11th Hampden District, both on civic and state levels. As the current House Chair of the Joint Committee on Racial Equity, Civil Rights, and Inclusion, Chair of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, and a member of the Governor's Advisory Council on Black Empowerment, I can unequivocally state that the New England 1st Annual Summit of State Elected Officials was a transformative event. Massachusetts has proven itself a leader on many fronts, and this summit adds to our achievements, demonstrating our commitment to racial equity, civil rights, and inclusion for all," said Representative Williams.

A special thank you is extended to the fiscal sponsors: Massachusetts Building Trades Council, 1199 SEIU Union Healthcare Workers East, Local 103 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, The New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund, Massachusetts & Northern New England Laborers' District Council, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, United Auto Workers, and Meet Boston for making this event possible. Additionally, appreciation is conveyed to Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka for their support of the event. Lastly, gratitude is expressed to Pan de Bono, Blue Mountain Jamaican Restaurant, Sol y Sal Boston, and Neighborhood Kitchen for providing exceptional catering services.

As the first event of its kind, the summit not only commemorated Black History Month but also reaffirmed the commitment of public servants to uplift and advance the interests of their communities. State Senator Edwards and all participants extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of this historic summit and look forward to the enduring impact it will have on the communities they serve.