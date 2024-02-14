Historic Race: Burlington May Elect Its First Female Mayor

In a historic first, Burlington's mayoral race features two women as the major party-endorsed candidates. Joan Shannon, a Democrat and current city councilor, faces off against Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, a Progressive and state representative. The potential for the city's first female mayor has caught the attention of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation, which studies women running for office.

Breaking Barriers

Female candidates often encounter additional hurdles with voters, including gender bias, according to Amanda Hunter, the foundation's executive director. They may be judged more harshly based on appearance and tone of voice, and may need to prove their qualifications more than male candidates.

"Women running for office are often walking a tightrope," Hunter said. "They must present themselves as competent and qualified, while also being likeable and relatable."

The Battle for Public Safety

Throughout the campaign, public safety has emerged as the primary concern for both candidates. Shannon and Mulvaney-Stanak have presented their respective visions for ensuring the well-being of Burlington's residents.

Shannon focuses on community-oriented policing, aiming to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and local communities. Mulvaney-Stanak, meanwhile, emphasizes her progressive approach, advocating for social justice reforms within the criminal justice system.