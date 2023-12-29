Historic Peace Deal Signed Between ULFA and Indian Governments

A monumental moment has washed over Northeast India as the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) has inked a peace agreement with both the Central Government and the Assam State Government. This crucial event that took place on December 29 is a beacon of resolution for the long-standing insurgency issue in the region. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present during the signing ceremony, reinforcing the significance of this agreement.

The Struggle for Peace

Since ULFA’s inception in 1979, the Assam region has been a tumultuous battlefield of violent activities, including kidnappings, extortions, and killings. The severity of the unrest led to military operations such as Operation Bajrang in 1990 and Operation Rhino in 1991. The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was imposed, and Assam was declared a ‘disturbed area.’

However, the current Memorandum of Settlement is viewed as a partial solution since the Paresh Barua-led ULFA Independent faction remains averse to negotiations unless Assam’s sovereignty is up for discussion. Despite this, the accord marks a significant milestone, especially considering that there has been no substantial progress or committed agreement with the ULFA since 1991.

ULFA’S Stance on Sovereignty

Over the years, negotiating with ULFA has proven challenging due to their unyielding stance on sovereignty. Nevertheless, a split within the group in 2011 proved pivotal. Most of the group’s top leadership returned to Assam and agreed to negotiate without the sovereignty clause, presenting a 12-point charter of demands to the central government.

Decades-Old Insurgency Comes to an End

The peace deal promises to address issues such as illegal immigration, land rights for indigenous communities, and a financial package for Assam’s development. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that all reasonable demands by ULFA would be met in a time-bound manner and that ULFA as an organization would be disbanded. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed optimism that the peace deal would significantly eradicate the problem of insurgency in the region.