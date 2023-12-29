Historic Peace Accord Signed Between Assam Government and ULFA

In a momentous move to bring an end to the decades-old insurgency in Assam, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has forged a peace accord with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). This development, which seeks to address the political, economic, and social issues concerning Assam, is expected to usher in a new era of peace and stability in the region.

Decades-long Insurgency and Peace Talks

The ULFA, an insurgent group established in 1979, has been involved in subversive activities, leading to the outfit being declared banned in 1990. The group, which has been seeking a sovereign Assam, has been involved in an armed struggle that has significantly impacted the region’s stability. However, the pro-talks faction of ULFA initiated unconditional talks with the central government in 2011, marking the beginning of a long period of negotiations.

Signing of the Accord

The accord was signed in New Delhi on December 29, 2023, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The agreement came to fruition after 12 years of negotiations, with over 8,700 cadres of militant organizations joining the peace accord. This significant pact marks a historic day for Assam, with expectations of it bringing lasting peace to the region.

Implications of the Accord

The peace pact aims to provide cultural safeguards and land rights to the indigenous people of Assam. It is designed to address long-standing political, economic, and social issues that have fueled the insurgency in the state. Despite the accord, the hardline faction of ULFA, led by Paresh Baruah, known as ULFA-I, has not joined the peace process. Nevertheless, the agreement with the pro-talks faction of ULFA is seen as a significant achievement for the ruling BJP and a major stride towards peace in the region.

This development is crucial for the socio-economic development of Assam, and the successful integration of ULFA members into the mainstream can be a significant step towards lasting peace. The peace accord is not just a symbol of hope for Assam, but it also serves as a testament to the power of dialogue and negotiation in resolving deep-seated conflicts.