Historic Moment for Richland as Theresa Richardson Becomes Mayor

In the first city council meeting of 2024, the city of Richland witnessed a momentous change in its leadership. New and returning members took their oaths, ensuring a combination of fresh perspectives and seasoned wisdom to guide the city in the coming years. The highlight of the evening was the election of Theresa Richardson, marking the first time a woman has assumed the mayoral position in Richland since 1958.

Swearing-In of New and Returning Members

On January 2, Kurt Maier was sworn into his inaugural term as a council member, alongside returning incumbents Ryan Whitten, Theresa Richardson, Jhoanna Jones, and Shayne VanDyke. Their respective oaths signified the commencement of their duties as representatives of the people of Richland, and their commitment to serve the city with integrity and dedication.

The council meeting wasn’t just about swearing-in; it also involved the election of leadership roles. After a period of deliberation, Theresa Richardson was chosen as Mayor, and Sandra Kent was appointed as Mayor pro tem. This decision is particularly noteworthy given the historical significance of Richardson’s appointment.

A Historic Moment for Richland

Theresa Richardson, whose service on the council began in 2022, has now become the first woman to hold the mayoral position in Richland since 1958. Her appointment is a testament to the city’s commitment to inclusivity and progress. It’s a historic moment that symbolizes not just the strides that women have made in politics, but also the evolution of Richland’s leadership.

In a broader context, the recent council meeting saw the election of three new mayors for Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland. Gretl Crawford was selected as Kennewick’s mayor, Pete Serrano as Pasco’s new mayor, and Theresa Richardson as Richland’s mayor. The councils also elected Chuck Torelli as Kennewick’s mayor pro tem, David Milne as Pasco’s mayor pro tem, and Sandra Kent as Richland’s mayor pro tem.

The leadership changes in Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco signal a promising start for the year, setting the tone for what the citizens can anticipate in terms of governance, development, and progress.