Historic Meeting March 5, 1971: Asghar Khan, Mujib Forecast Military Crackdown in East Pakistan

On March 5, 1971, a pivotal meeting took place at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Dhanmondi residence, involving Air Marshal (Retd.) Asghar Khan, leader of the National Movement for Solidarity party. This encounter, detailed in Asghar Khan's book Generals in Politics, revealed a mutual understanding of the political turmoil and the imminent military action that would eventually lead to the dismemberment of Pakistan.

Anticipating Crisis

Asghar Khan, in his account, paints a vivid picture of the brewing storm. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with remarkable foresight, predicted the sequence of events that would unfold. He anticipated the arrival of Yahya Khan and his entourage, culminating in military crackdown. This conversation not only highlighted the political acumen of Mujib but also showcased the gravity of the situation in East Pakistan. The exchange between Khan and Mujib underlined the inevitability of conflict, propelled by the refusal of the West Pakistani establishment to cede power.

Signs of Escalation

The resignation of General Yaqub on the same day, as documented, marked a significant moment of dissent within the military ranks. His departure and the subsequent appointment of Lieutenant General Tikka Khan symbolized a shift towards a more aggressive military stance against the Bengali populace. The withdrawal of the army to the barracks, ostensibly in response to Mujib's appeal for peace, presented a deceptive calm before the storm. The deadly response to the workers' demonstration at Tongi further exemplified the escalating tensions and the martial law authorities' readiness to suppress dissent violently.

The Road to March 7

The events of March 5, 1971, set the stage for the historic address by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 7. Mujib's speech, a pivotal moment in the struggle for Bangladeshi independence, was characterized by its balanced approach, stopping short of outright declaring independence but firmly demanding autonomy and rights for the Bengali people. The demands laid out during this speech, as explored in further readings, encapsulated the aspirations of a nation on the brink of birth.

The meeting between Asghar Khan and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 5 and the subsequent developments provided a clear indication of the political and military upheaval that was to come. These events were not isolated incidents but part of a broader narrative that led to the eventual independence of Bangladesh. The foresight demonstrated by Bangabandhu and the complex interplay of military and political maneuverings underscore a significant chapter in South Asian history. As we reflect on these moments, the depth of strategic planning and the resilience of the Bengali people in their quest for independence become ever more apparent, marking March 5 as a day of profound importance in the lead-up to the liberation of Bangladesh.