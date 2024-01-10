en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

First Latino Council Members Sworn In, Prioritize Key Community Issues

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
First Latino Council Members Sworn In, Prioritize Key Community Issues

In an unprecedented event, Jorge Barón and Teresa Mosqueda have been inaugurated as the first Latino members of the Metropolitan King County Council, supplanting retired progressives Jeanne Kohl-Welles and Joe McDermott. Their entry, however, does not signify a political shift in the council, with Democrats still holding seven out of nine seats.

King County is on the precipice of a budget disaster in 2024, which could lead to the closure of numerous public health clinics if the state Legislature does not intervene. Barón, a lawyer and erstwhile director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, has declared his intent to petition the Legislature for increased revenue alternatives for the county, a much-needed step considering the county’s revenue-raising capability is curtailed by a state-enforced 1% growth cap on property tax, falling short of keeping pace with inflation.

Policy Priorities

Barón’s policy focus encompasses homelessness, public safety, and affordable housing. However, he has not yet put forth any specific legislation. On the other hand, Mosqueda, transitioning from the Seattle City Council, has health issues at the top of her agenda. She is pushing to implement a voter-endorsed Crisis Care levy to establish crisis care centers for mental and behavioral health.

In addition to health concerns, Mosqueda seeks to enhance the King County water taxi service frequency in a bid to aid residents affected by the operational issues plaguing the Washington State Ferries.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
In an abrupt turn of events, the highly anticipated Convention 2024 was cancelled, sparking a flurry of questions and speculation. Among the ripples of this sudden development, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, a notable figure in the socio-political landscape, has raised concerns about the potential impact of guest speakers who were expected to grace the occasion with
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
16 mins ago
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
16 mins ago
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
2 mins ago
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
4 mins ago
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Unraveling the Abduction Reports in Uganda: A Struggle for Rule of Law
8 mins ago
Unraveling the Abduction Reports in Uganda: A Struggle for Rule of Law
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
44 seconds
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
1 min
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
2 mins
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
3 mins
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
4 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
8 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
16 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
16 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
16 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
33 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app