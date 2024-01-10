First Latino Council Members Sworn In, Prioritize Key Community Issues

In an unprecedented event, Jorge Barón and Teresa Mosqueda have been inaugurated as the first Latino members of the Metropolitan King County Council, supplanting retired progressives Jeanne Kohl-Welles and Joe McDermott. Their entry, however, does not signify a political shift in the council, with Democrats still holding seven out of nine seats.

King County is on the precipice of a budget disaster in 2024, which could lead to the closure of numerous public health clinics if the state Legislature does not intervene. Barón, a lawyer and erstwhile director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, has declared his intent to petition the Legislature for increased revenue alternatives for the county, a much-needed step considering the county’s revenue-raising capability is curtailed by a state-enforced 1% growth cap on property tax, falling short of keeping pace with inflation.

Policy Priorities

Barón’s policy focus encompasses homelessness, public safety, and affordable housing. However, he has not yet put forth any specific legislation. On the other hand, Mosqueda, transitioning from the Seattle City Council, has health issues at the top of her agenda. She is pushing to implement a voter-endorsed Crisis Care levy to establish crisis care centers for mental and behavioral health.

In addition to health concerns, Mosqueda seeks to enhance the King County water taxi service frequency in a bid to aid residents affected by the operational issues plaguing the Washington State Ferries.