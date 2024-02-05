Dr. Dax George Kelly Crowned Chief Diagbani, Shaping Rivers Politics

The political landscape of Rivers State witnessed a historical transformation as Dr. Dax George Kelly ascended to the prestigious position of Chief Diagbani (Fred) George Amachree II, the Head of the Diagbani Amachree group of houses. The coronation ceremony, held in Buguma community, Asari Toru local government area, was graced by a host of political luminaries loyal to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). However, the occasion was conspicuously devoid of the presence of the Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara, a notable political figure in the region.

During the event, Minister Wike took the opportunity to underscore the importance of traditional institutions in fostering societal development. He urged the newly appointed Chief to utilize his position not just as a symbol of cultural heritage, but as a catalyst for unification and development within his community. Wike's confidence in Kelly's dependability and intelligence resonated throughout his speech. The absence of Governor Siminilayi Fubara, however, cast a mild shadow over the proceedings, raising questions about the political dynamics at play.

Political Luminaries in Attendance

The ceremony attracted a variety of dignitaries spanning different political affiliations. Among those in attendance were Rt Hon Martin Amaehule, Chief Hon Victor Giadom, RT Hon Chibudum Nwuche, Hon Tony Okocha, and several others. Their presence highlighted the significance of the event, reflecting the intersection of tradition and politics in the region.

Dr. Dax George Kelly is no stranger to the political sphere of Rivers State. Having served as a Commissioner twice under former Governor Nyesom Wike, Kelly's experience and insights are expected to bring a unique perspective to his new role. As one of the nine returning Commissioners to Governor Fubara's administration, his coronation adds another layer of complexity to the state's political fabric.