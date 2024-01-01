en English
Denmark

Queen Margrethe Abdicates; Prince Frederik and Princess Mary Ascend Throne

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
Queen Margrethe Abdicates; Prince Frederik and Princess Mary Ascend Throne

In a historic move that marks the changing of the guard in Denmark’s royal house, Queen Margrethe has announced her abdication, paving the way for her son, Prince Frederik and his wife, Princess Mary, to ascend to the throne. The Queen’s decision came during her annual New Year’s Eve address, stirring the nation and the world. Her abdication due to ill health sets in motion a significant event – Prince Christian, the eldest son of Prince Frederik and Princess Mary, is set to receive a substantial royal allowance.

Prince Christian, who turned 18 in October 2023, was entitled to this allowance, but it was deferred until he completes his education or there is a change in the royal line of succession. With Queen Margrethe’s abdication, the latter scenario unfolds, and Prince Christian is now due for his royal allowance. The exact sum remains undisclosed, but it is expected to be in the millions of Danish Krone and tax-free.

The Heir’s Focus on Education

Despite the notable financial change, the royal house has stated that Prince Christian’s primary focus remains on completing his upper secondary education. Further plans will be revealed when appropriate, ensuring that the young heir’s life is not unduly disrupted by his new entitlement.

To put things in perspective, Queen Margrethe currently receives approximately 100 million kroner annually. This monetary support underscores the financial backing the Danish royal family gets from the state. In comparison, the British royal family received £86.3 million from taxpayers for the 2022-23 financial year. However, Prince Christian’s siblings are not anticipated to benefit from the new financial arrangements.

A New Era for the Danish Monarchy

With Queen Margrethe’s abdication, a new era for the Danish monarchy begins. Prince Frederik and his wife will ascend to the throne in a fortnight, and their eldest son, Prince Christian, will become the heir to the Danish throne. This historic transition signifies more than a change in royal titles – it marks a generational shift in one of the world’s oldest monarchies.

Denmark Politics Society
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

