Historic ANZMIN Meeting: New Zealand and Australia Discuss AUKUS and Defence Cooperation

When the clock strikes noon tomorrow in Melbourne, a historic moment will unfold as New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Collins sit across the table from their Australian counterparts, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defence Minister Richard Marles. This occasion will mark the inaugural two-on-two meeting between the transtasman leaders, setting a precedent for future diplomatic cooperation.

ANZMIN Meeting: A New Era in Defence Cooperation

The ANZMIN meeting has a crucial agenda: to discuss the AUKUS pact, a tripartite agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, focusing on international security and sharing advanced military capabilities such as AI and cyber technologies. The pact, known for its controversial nature, has been a hotbed of debate in anti-nuclear New Zealand. However, the new conservative coalition government in New Zealand is advocating for closer ties with Australia and involvement in AUKUS's second pillar.

Space Industry: The New Frontier

New Zealand's Defence Minister Collins underscored the potential for the country to contribute through its burgeoning space industry. Rocket Lab, the private American aerospace manufacturer and small satellite launch service provider with a subsidiary in New Zealand, could play a pivotal role in this endeavour. The firm's experience in launching satellites into orbit could be invaluable in shaping the strategic landscape in the Pacific.

Challenges Ahead: Defence Spending and Attrition

Despite the ambitious plans, challenges loom on the horizon. The Kiwi government aims to boost its defence spending to about 2% of GDP. However, immediate budget cuts could delay this goal. Moreover, a growing concern is the attrition within New Zealand's defence forces, particularly its naval fleet. Collins aims to redress this by enhancing morale and capabilities within the forces. The success of these initiatives could determine New Zealand's role in the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.