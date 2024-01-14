Historian Refutes Azerbaijani President’s Claims Over Historical Armenian Lands

In a recent development, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has made controversial claims over historical lands in Armenia, including Syunik, Sevan, Vardenis, and Yerevan, referring to them as historically Azerbaijani territory. He has even instructed his country’s media to refer to Vardenis as “Basarkechar.”

Ashot Melkonyan Refutes Aliyev’s Claim

Historian Ashot Melkonyan, the Director of the Institute of History at the National Academy of Sciences, refuted Aliyev’s claims. He underlined the absence of historical ties between present-day Azerbaijan republic and the ancient region of Atropatene, now within Iran’s borders. Melkonyan asserted that prior to the 11th century, and before Turkmen tribes and Seljuk Turks arrived in the 14th and 15th centuries, the region—including what is now Azerbaijan—had Armenian names, was populated by Armenians, and was part of Armenian territory.

Armenian Historian Accuses Azerbaijani Historiography of Being Fabricated

Melkonyan criticized Azerbaijani historiography as fabricated and not aligned with real science. He stated that the propagation of these false narratives is backed by Azerbaijani funds globally. Despite this, Melkonyan affirmed that scholarly communities in Europe, the United States, and Russia are aware of the true historical context and dismiss claims of an ancient Azerbaijani culture as absurd.

Aliyev’s Threat to Armenia’s Territorial Integrity

Additionally, Aliyev declared that Azerbaijan will not recognize Armenia’s territorial integrity unless Yerevan signs a bilateral peace deal in alignment with Baku’s proposals. The peace deal revolves around five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity. This statement was made at the Fifth Congress of the World’s Azeris in Susa, located in the Nagorno Karabakh region. Aliyev urged Yerevan not to prolong peace deal talks, highlighting that Armenia had previously agreed with all five elements of the proposed agreement.

Current Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno Karabakh

The recent war in late 2020 left 7,000 soldiers dead and resulted in Azerbaijan regaining control over a part of Nagorno Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. Tensions remain high over the situation on the Lachin Corridor as talks for a lasting peace deal have not yet yielded a breakthrough. The humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh is dire, verging on catastrophe, with immediate humanitarian intervention needed to save 120,000 people from starvation.