Politics

Hispanic Leaders Express Concern Over Biden’s Potential Election Defeat

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Hispanic Leaders Express Concern Over Biden’s Potential Election Defeat

Hispanic leaders have voiced their concerns about former President Donald Trump potentially defeating President Joe Biden in the forthcoming elections. Citing data from USA Today/Suffolk University, these leaders have highlighted significant weaknesses in the Democrat base, especially among black, Hispanic, and young voters.

Hispanic Vote Vulnerability

Domingo Garcia, the national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, emphasized the delicate nature of the Hispanic vote. He pointed out the crucial role of battleground states where even minor shifts could result in a significant impact. The leader’s concerns stem from Biden’s policies on the southern border and the economic hardships faced by the Hispanic community, such as inflation and the challenges of homeownership.

‘Bidenomics’ Criticized

Javier Palomarez, president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council, offered a harsh critique of ‘Bidenomics’. Palomarez stated that Biden’s economic policies are out of sync with the realities of Hispanic taxpayers. He described interactions with Biden’s advisers as dismissive towards constructive criticism. Furthermore, Palomarez suggested that the administration’s narrative is tone-deaf to the actual conditions faced by the Hispanic community.

Insight from USA Today/Suffolk University Polling

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll reveals some worrying trends for Biden’s administration. Former President Donald Trump appears to hold a 39% support among Hispanic voters, compared to Biden’s 34%. The poll also shows Trump holding a four-point lead among young voters. Additionally, Biden’s support among black voters seems to have dwindled to 63% from the 87% reported in 2020. The poll underscores the concerns of US voters about Biden’s age, his handling of the conflict in the Middle East, and their finances. While some respondents (29%) believe the economy is improving, Biden still faces an enthusiasm problem, with only 18% of his supporters expressing excitement about voting for him.

Politics United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

