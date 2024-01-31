Hindutva Watch: U.S. Research Project on Hate Crimes Blocked in India

In a development that has stirred concerns about freedom of information, Hindutva Watch, a U.S. based research initiative focusing on documenting hate crimes against religious minorities in India, has been rendered inaccessible within the country. The initiative, which aims to cast light on instances of violence and discrimination rooted in religious bias, particularly those aligning with the ideology of Hindutva, is now out of reach for those within India. The exact reasons behind this abrupt inaccessibility remain unclear, as does the identity of the party responsible for the block.

The Project and its Mission

Hindutva Watch is an independent research project that sheds light on hate crimes against religious minorities in India. The initiative, often associated with right-wing Hindu nationalism, seeks to establish the hegemony of Hindus and the Hindu way of life. Its mission is to document and report instances of violence and discrimination that target groups based on their religious orientation. The project has recorded a significant uptick in hate speech and violence against India's religious minorities.

Concerns Over Free Information

The inaccessibility of Hindutva Watch in India has triggered concerns about the freedom of information. Critics have accused the project of being biased against the ruling political party. This blockage occurs amid rising worries about censorship and the suppression of voices critical of the press in India. The project has also noted an increase in hate speech events in states governed by the ruling party, especially ahead of the national elections scheduled for 2024.

Religious Dynamics in India

The development is especially notable considering India's complex religious dynamics. In recent years, there has been an increase in religious intolerance and attacks on minority communities. The inaccessibility of the Hindutva Watch website, an important resource for monitoring hate crimes, could potentially impact the documentation and tracking of such incidents, thus hampering efforts to address and curb these hate crimes.