Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech

The National President of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta, has lodged an official complaint against the Chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Member of Parliament for Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, with the Delhi Police. The complaint accuses Owaisi of delivering an incendiary speech prior to the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, alleging that his statements not only provoke but are intended to incite the Muslim youth.

Accusations of Inciting Communal Disharmony

The crux of the complaint lodged by Gupta revolves around Owaisi’s alleged attempts at stirring up communal unrest within the country. Gupta maintains that Owaisi’s remarks, particularly those made during a recent rally in West Bengal, could potentially trigger violence. This controversial speech primarily focused on the state of mosques in the country and the overall standing of the nation’s Muslim community.

Allegations of Misinformation and Manipulation

According to Gupta, Owaisi’s inflammatory statements on the Shri Ram Temple are part of a larger agenda of spreading misinformation. Gupta contends that Owaisi, along with his brother, has been deliberately disseminating false information to the public, with the aim of causing communal disharmony. This, Gupta states, was particularly evident during the recent elections in Telangana state, where Owaisi allegedly tried to misguide and misinform the public.

Owaisi’s Call for Muslim Unity and Vigilance

During his speech, Owaisi called upon the youth of the Muslim community to be vigilant about activities pursued by the BJP-led Centre. He further stressed that mosques in the country should remain inhabited. Owaisi’s comments also touched upon the loss of the Babri Masjid and the need for young Muslims to remain alert and united.