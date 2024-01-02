en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech

The National President of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta, has lodged an official complaint against the Chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Member of Parliament for Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, with the Delhi Police. The complaint accuses Owaisi of delivering an incendiary speech prior to the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, alleging that his statements not only provoke but are intended to incite the Muslim youth.

Accusations of Inciting Communal Disharmony

The crux of the complaint lodged by Gupta revolves around Owaisi’s alleged attempts at stirring up communal unrest within the country. Gupta maintains that Owaisi’s remarks, particularly those made during a recent rally in West Bengal, could potentially trigger violence. This controversial speech primarily focused on the state of mosques in the country and the overall standing of the nation’s Muslim community.

Allegations of Misinformation and Manipulation

According to Gupta, Owaisi’s inflammatory statements on the Shri Ram Temple are part of a larger agenda of spreading misinformation. Gupta contends that Owaisi, along with his brother, has been deliberately disseminating false information to the public, with the aim of causing communal disharmony. This, Gupta states, was particularly evident during the recent elections in Telangana state, where Owaisi allegedly tried to misguide and misinform the public.

Owaisi’s Call for Muslim Unity and Vigilance

During his speech, Owaisi called upon the youth of the Muslim community to be vigilant about activities pursued by the BJP-led Centre. He further stressed that mosques in the country should remain inhabited. Owaisi’s comments also touched upon the loss of the Babri Masjid and the need for young Muslims to remain alert and united.

0
India Politics Watch Now
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Trailer for 'Land Mafia' Unveiled: A Glimpse into the Upcoming Film

By BNN Correspondents

Abans Holdings Limited: A Financial Powerhouse with a Global Footprint

By Rafia Tasleem

Supreme Court to Consider Vedanta's Petition on Sterlite Copper Unit Closure

By Rafia Tasleem

Ajmer Dargah Sharif Wall Collapse Triggers Massive Rescue Operation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bellamkonda Suresh Meets Telangana's New Chief Minister Revanth Reddy: ...
@India · 3 mins
Bellamkonda Suresh Meets Telangana's New Chief Minister Revanth Reddy: ...
heart comment 0
AI Startups Reshaping the Technological Landscape

By Rafia Tasleem

AI Startups Reshaping the Technological Landscape
Kaumudi Walokar Celebrates Engagement Amidst On-Screen Wedding Drama

By BNN Correspondents

Kaumudi Walokar Celebrates Engagement Amidst On-Screen Wedding Drama
Varun Dhawan Backs ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Contestant Samarth Jurel

By BNN Correspondents

Varun Dhawan Backs 'Bigg Boss 17' Contestant Samarth Jurel
India’s Foreign Minister Extends Holiday Greetings to Cuba; BRICS Bloc Expands

By Olalekan Adigun

India's Foreign Minister Extends Holiday Greetings to Cuba; BRICS Bloc Expands
Latest Headlines
World News
Crusaders and Bison Set for Pivotal Patriot League Match-up
1 min
Crusaders and Bison Set for Pivotal Patriot League Match-up
UK Sees Decrease in Small Boat Crossings: Political Implications Ahead of General Election
2 mins
UK Sees Decrease in Small Boat Crossings: Political Implications Ahead of General Election
Kalonzo Musyoka Criticizes 'Insane' Taxation in Kenya, Calls for Unity and Hope
3 mins
Kalonzo Musyoka Criticizes 'Insane' Taxation in Kenya, Calls for Unity and Hope
Bellamkonda Suresh Meets Telangana's New Chief Minister Revanth Reddy: A Symbol of Mutual Support
3 mins
Bellamkonda Suresh Meets Telangana's New Chief Minister Revanth Reddy: A Symbol of Mutual Support
Wellness Reporter Uncovered at Risk for Diabetes Despite Healthy Lifestyle
3 mins
Wellness Reporter Uncovered at Risk for Diabetes Despite Healthy Lifestyle
Michelle Heaton Advocates Regular Exercise for a Balanced Life
3 mins
Michelle Heaton Advocates Regular Exercise for a Balanced Life
Siyabonga Ngezana Announces Engagement, Much to Fans' Delight
3 mins
Siyabonga Ngezana Announces Engagement, Much to Fans' Delight
Scottish Football Fracas: Rangers, Celtic Fans Debate Penalty Appeals and VAR
3 mins
Scottish Football Fracas: Rangers, Celtic Fans Debate Penalty Appeals and VAR
England Football Legend Rescued from Distress by Good Samaritan
3 mins
England Football Legend Rescued from Distress by Good Samaritan
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app