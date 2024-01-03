en English
India

Hindu Activist Arrested After 31 Years

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
Hindu Activist Arrested After 31 Years

On December 6, 1992, the day of the infamous Hubli riots following the Ayodhya demolition, a shop was set ablaze.

Now, 31 years later, an arrest has been made in connection with the arson case. The detainee is Srikanth Poojary, a Hindu activist and a Kar Sevak, who has been described as a hardliner.

However, his family and friends assert that Poojary’s arrest is nothing but a political witch-hunt, vehemently denying his involvement in the riots.

Poojary, now a 60-year-old auto driver, had recently resumed work after undergoing hand surgery when the Karnataka police arrested him. This arrest took place as part of a wider crackdown on long-pending cases by the state police. So far, the operation has led to the resolution of 37 such cases.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

