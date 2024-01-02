en English
Politics

Hinds County Board of Supervisors Ushers in Change with New Members and Action on Garbage Collection Issues

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST
The Hinds County Board of Supervisors has ushered in the new year with a fresh start, welcoming three new faces to its ranks. Each of these newly inducted members represents a different district: Anthony Smith for District 2, Debra Dixon for District 3, and Wanda Evers for District 4. The initial meeting of the year provided a platform for these newcomers to articulate their commitment to instigate change and foster community engagement.

New Members, New Perspectives

Anthony Smith, the new representative for District 2, underscored the importance of bolstering homeowner associations and fostering a stronger engagement with the community. Wanda Evers, the new voice for District 4, laid emphasis on the power of teamwork and the pressing need to address the concerns of the citizens. Debra Dixon, stepping in for District 3, expressed her gratitude to her supporters and gave a hint of the imminent changes in the county.

Leadership Changes on the Horizon

The board elected Robert Graham from District 1 as president and Wanda Evers as vice president. Graham, now serving his fifth term, assured that his leadership would not be characterized by autocracy but by collaboration to make sound decisions. Evers, in her new role as vice president, is anticipated to ascend to the presidency next year.

Addressing the Garbage Collection Issues

One of the significant issues addressed during the meeting was the recurring garbage collection problem in the county. Residents have been grappling with issues like non-collection of garbage due to the color of bins and trash being left uncollected at homes. Graham stated that they have plans in place to ensure that Waste Management, the company contracted for garbage collection, fulfills its obligations over the next six years. The board is committed to finding solutions to the garbage issues and is open to hearing from residents at the next work session on January 9th.

Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

