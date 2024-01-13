en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Himanta Biswa Sarma Sparks Controversy Over Congress Party’s Alleged Bias

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Himanta Biswa Sarma Sparks Controversy Over Congress Party’s Alleged Bias

The political landscape of India was recently embroiled in controversy following a statement from Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Minister targeted the Congress Party for declining an invitation to a ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, a Hindu ritual that consecrates idols of deities. In this particular case, the ceremony was held to honor Lord Ram, a figure revered in Hinduism.

Accusations and Repercussions

Sarma’s accusation against the Congress party was not a standalone comment. Rather, it formed part of a broader criticism, where he implied that the Congress party’s actions reflect a lack of respect for Hindu traditions. He went a step further, claiming that the party showed a bias towards Islamic historical figures, specifically the Mughal emperor Babur, over Lord Ram.

This statement sparked a considerable political row, driving a wedge deeper into the ongoing religious and cultural tensions prevalent in Indian politics. It served to underscore the country’s religious divide and provided another instance of religious identity being leveraged as a tool for political rhetoric and polarization.

Religion in Indian Politics

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of which Sarma is a member, often accuses the Congress of minority appeasement and neglecting Hindu culture. This accusation has become a common trope in the political discourse of India, a country known for its diverse religious demographics and the complexities that arise due to this diversity.

The BJP, with its roots in Hindu nationalism, often frames itself as the protector of Hindu traditions and culture, while painting the Congress as anti-Hindu. The Congress, on the other hand, has often been accused of playing the ‘secular card’ to attract minority votes, a charge it vehemently denies.

Impact on the Social Fabric

Such inflammatory statements and the subsequent political fallout have a profound impact on the social fabric of India. They serve to further polarize an already divided populace along religious lines, complicating efforts to foster communal harmony and mutual respect among India’s diverse religious communities.

As the debate rages on, the question remains whether the political parties will rise above divisive politics and focus on issues such as development, poverty eradication, and social justice. Or will religion continue to be a tool for political maneuvering, casting a long shadow over the country’s path towards a united and harmonious future.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
9 seconds ago
Adani Pledges Support to Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone: An Inspirational Journey
Amir Hussain Lone, a 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, has become an emblem of resilience and determination, inspiring millions across the globe. Lone, who lost both his arms in a tragic accident at his father’s mill when he was eight, has defied all odds to embrace the sport he loves. As the captain
Adani Pledges Support to Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone: An Inspirational Journey
Kailash Kher's Power-Packed Return: A Reality Show, New Albums, and a Music Academy
10 mins ago
Kailash Kher's Power-Packed Return: A Reality Show, New Albums, and a Music Academy
President Highlights Importance of Milk Production in Kandakee's Development
14 mins ago
President Highlights Importance of Milk Production in Kandakee's Development
IndiGo Passengers, Including Actor Radhika Apte, Stranded on Aerobridge Amid Crew Absence
3 mins ago
IndiGo Passengers, Including Actor Radhika Apte, Stranded on Aerobridge Amid Crew Absence
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
7 mins ago
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
India Prepares for the Grand Consecration of Ram Mandir
8 mins ago
India Prepares for the Grand Consecration of Ram Mandir
Latest Headlines
World News
Adani Pledges Support to Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone: An Inspirational Journey
9 seconds
Adani Pledges Support to Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone: An Inspirational Journey
China Reasserts Commitment to One-China Principle Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
22 seconds
China Reasserts Commitment to One-China Principle Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
FanDuel Rolls Out Promo Code Offering $150 Bonus Bet
35 seconds
FanDuel Rolls Out Promo Code Offering $150 Bonus Bet
Shifting Sands: Voter Mark Lipp Swaps DeSantis for Trump's 2024 X Corp Campaign
38 seconds
Shifting Sands: Voter Mark Lipp Swaps DeSantis for Trump's 2024 X Corp Campaign
Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East and Red Sea Region
52 seconds
Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East and Red Sea Region
Middle East Geopolitics: Rising Tensions and Market Reactions
2 mins
Middle East Geopolitics: Rising Tensions and Market Reactions
Taiwan's Ruling Party Claims Victory: A New Chapter in Democracy
3 mins
Taiwan's Ruling Party Claims Victory: A New Chapter in Democracy
Senator James Lankford's Bipartisan Strategy: Chasing Consensus on Capitol Hill
4 mins
Senator James Lankford's Bipartisan Strategy: Chasing Consensus on Capitol Hill
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
7 mins
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
27 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app