India

Himachal Pradesh Government Officially Recognises Hattee Community as Scheduled Tribe

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Himachal Pradesh Government Officially Recognises Hattee Community as Scheduled Tribe

The Himachal Pradesh Government has officially recognized the Hattee community as a Scheduled Tribe (ST), fulfilling a longtime demand by the residents of the Trans Giri area of Sirmaur district. This decision will benefit approximately 1.60 lakh people from the Hattee community. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, plans to formally announce the recognition on January 3rd, allowing the Hattee community to access benefits such as reservations in educational institutions and government jobs.

A Longstanding Demand

This move has been a long time coming. The Hattee community has been vying for ST status since 1967, following the recognition of residents of the nearby Jaunsar Bawar area in Uttarakhand. After nearly six decades, this decision finally brings them the status and privileges they have been seeking.

Political Ramifications

The issue of granting ST status to the Hattee community has been a focal point of political discourse. It has been a point of contention between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly during Assembly polls. The recognition of the Hattee community as an ST is a significant political development, given the immense influence of this community in the region.

Navigating Challenges

The process of granting ST status to the Hattee community was not without its challenges. One such challenge was the potential exclusion of individuals from the local Scheduled Caste community. However, the state government sought and received clarification from the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs before proceeding. The Union Cabinet had approved this status on September 14, 2022, paving the way for the state government’s official recognition.

India Politics Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

