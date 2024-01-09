en English
India

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: New Portfolios for Dharmani and Goma

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
In a crucial reshuffling of the Himachal Pradesh cabinet, newly inducted ministers Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma have been assigned their respective portfolios. The official announcement, made through a notification issued by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, puts an end to the uncertainty and speculation that had been stirring since their induction.

Portfolio Allocation

Dharmani, a three-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Ghumarwin and former chief parliamentary secretary, has been entrusted with the portfolio of technical education, vocational, and industrial training. At 51, Dharmani’s experience in governance and policy-making is expected to bring a fresh perspective to this sector.

On the other hand, Goma, a two-time legislator from Jaisinghpur, has been given the responsibility of youth services and sports along with Ayush. At 37, Goma is amongst the young leaders in the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh, and his appointment is seen as a strategic move to connect with the state’s youth.

Reshuffling of Responsibilities

In a significant change, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has been divested of the youth services and sports department. Singh, who is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and the state Congress Chief Pratibha Singh’s son, will now focus solely on the Public Works Department. This move is seen as a possible strategy to allow Singh to concentrate on infrastructure development in the state.

A New Phase in Governance

This reshuffling of responsibilities within the Himachal Pradesh cabinet marks a new phase in the governance of the state. By placing the onus of key departments on experienced and young leaders, the government appears to be aiming for a balanced approach to governance. As the state moves forward under this new leadership, the citizens of Himachal Pradesh eagerly anticipate the progress and development that these changes might bring.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

