Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Paves the Way for Development with Key Decisions

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet, guided by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has made several pivotal decisions that are set to impact multiple sectors in the state. These decisions, made in the cabinet meeting, aim to promote development, facilitation, and improvement in various areas, from the film industry to taxation and education.

Himachal Pradesh Film Policy – 2024

In a move to promote and facilitate filmmakers, the cabinet has approved the Himachal Pradesh Film Policy – 2024. This policy includes the establishment of a film facilitation cell tasked with expediting film shooting permissions via a dedicated web portal. The initiative is expected to attract more filmmakers to the state, potentially boosting the local economy.

Amendments in Marriageable Age and Taxation

The cabinet has also decided to raise the marriageable age of girls from 18 to 21 years, following a thorough review of the legal marriage age by a dedicated committee. In parallel, a major restructuring is taking place in the State Taxes and Excise department. The department is to be divided into separate wings for the handling of excise and for GST and other taxes, a move aimed at improving efficiency in tax management.

Education and Dairy Development

An emphasis on improving education standards resulted in the cabinet approving the engagement of guest teachers. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the National Dairy Development Board for the establishment of a new milk processing plant in the Kangra district. This partnership is poised to boost the state’s dairy production capabilities, benefiting local dairy farmers.

Support for Widows and Single Women

The cabinet has given in-principle approval to the Mukhyamantri Vidhva Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana-2023. This scheme provides financial assistance to widows and single women for house construction. By doing so, it aims to improve the living conditions of these vulnerable groups.

The cabinet also extended the third phase of the Himachal Pradesh Sadbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, a measure to settle pending tax litigation and assessments. Furthermore, it approved the development of a ropeway project in the Kullu district, the profits of which are to be shared equally between the Union and state governments. Other noteworthy decisions include a relaxation in the age requirement for Class I admissions by six months and the granting of 180 days of maternity leave to female cook cum helpers in the Education department with fewer than two children.