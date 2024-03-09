Himachal MLAs Seek Refuge, ECI & OpenAI Collaborate, Rohit Sharma's Triumph, Emma Stone in 'Poor Things', Dolly Sohi Passes Away

In a dramatic turn of events, Himachal Pradesh MLAs have sought refuge in Uttarakhand amid political unrest, signaling a potential shift in regional power dynamics. Simultaneously, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is joining forces with OpenAI to mitigate AI's impact on the electoral process, underscoring the digital age's influence on democracy. In the sports arena, Rohit Sharma's recent accomplishments have bolstered India's standing in the ICC World Test Championship, showcasing his invaluable contribution to the team. Meanwhile, in the entertainment sector, Emma Stone's performance in 'Poor Things' captivates audiences with her portrayal of Bella Baxter, while the Indian television industry mourns the loss of beloved actor Dolly Sohi.