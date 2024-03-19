Himachal Pradesh Minister Criticizes BJP Over Women-centric Empowerment Scheme

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leader, Jairam Thakur, for their stance against the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana. This scheme, aimed at empowering women by providing them a monthly grant of ₹1500, has sparked controversy ahead of its implementation slated for April 1, 2024.

Negi lashed out at the opposition for their 'anti-women' stance, emphasizing that the budgetary provisions for the scheme have been made and approved by the Cabinet. The formalities were completed before the Election Code of Conduct came into effect, highlighting the government's commitment to women's welfare. The opposition, led by former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, has been accused of putting politics over public welfare by opposing this scheme.

Political Implications

According to Negi, the opposition fears the impact of such women-centric policies on the upcoming elections. He argues that the BJP's opposition to the scheme reflects a broader disconnect with women's issues and needs in the state. The Minister believes that the women of Himachal Pradesh will give a fitting reply to this stance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-elections, potentially affecting the BJP's performance.

Further, Negi praised Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for his government's focus on public welfare schemes, of which the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana is a part. He noted that the government has already fulfilled five out of ten guarantees made to the public, showcasing their commitment to their promises. The opposition's inability to appreciate these efforts, according to Negi, is indicative of their reluctance to support progressive change.

This controversy sheds light on the ongoing political battle in Himachal Pradesh, with women's welfare and empowerment at its center. As the scheme's rollout date approaches, the political discourse is likely to intensify, highlighting the crucial role of women's support in determining the political landscape of the region.