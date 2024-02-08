Hillary Clinton Questions Netanyahu's Leadership, Calls for Peaceful Change

In a candid and striking interview on MSNBC's 'Alex Wagner Tonight,' former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton openly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking a significant shift from her previous reluctance to publicly oppose the prime minister. The conversation, which aired on February 8, 2024, covered an array of topics, but it was Clinton's remarks about Netanyahu that left an indelible impression.

Expressing her distrust in Netanyahu's leadership, Clinton suggested that the Israeli prime minister should step down, especially if his actions are impeding the progress toward a ceasefire or the exploration of post-conflict measures. "I think it's time for the Israeli people to really look at their leadership and ask themselves if it's taking them in the direction they want to go," Clinton said. "If Netanyahu is hindering the peace process or prolonging the conflict, then it's time for him to go."

Historical Support for Israel and Recent Shifts

Clinton's remarks came as a surprise, given her long-standing support for Israel. Throughout her political career, she has consistently backed Israel, even during contentious times. In the past, she has spoken about the Oslo Accords, the impracticality of a ceasefire, and Yasser Arafat's unreliability. In an op-ed for 'The Atlantic' titled 'Hamas must go,' she argued that a truce would only allow Hamas to rearm and perpetuate violence.

However, in recent years, Clinton has expressed the need for Israelis to show more empathy towards Palestinians. Her evolving perspective reflects the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the ongoing struggle for peace in the region.

The MSNBC interview also touched on other topics, including Clinton's views on Donald Trump's presidential candidacy, Tucker Carlson's alignment with Russia, and Vladimir Putin's geopolitical maneuvers. Clinton voiced her concerns about the ongoing war in Ukraine and the need for continued funding for both Ukraine and Israel.