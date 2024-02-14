Highland County Commissioners Tackle Forgery Allegations and Industrial Park Upgrades

Highland County Commissioners Face Forgery Accusations and Economic Development Discussions

Advertisment

On February 14, 2024, the Highland County Commissioners met to discuss various pressing matters, including forgery accusations against the Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO) and economic development initiatives. The meeting took place in the county courthouse, with a full house of attendees eager to hear the latest updates.

Forgery Accusations and Arbitration

The most striking issue on the agenda was the police report filed by the Lafferty family accusing the HCCAO of forgery. The Lafferty family had previously filed a complaint concerning the CHIP program administered by the organization. The commissioners emphasized that the local sheriff would handle the matter and that it was not within their jurisdiction.

Advertisment

In response to the allegations, the board agreed to initiate an arbitration process between the Lafferty family and the HCCAO. The arbitration aims to resolve the dispute and reach a fair resolution for all parties involved.

Economic Development and Industrial Park Upgrades

Julie Bolender, director of Highland County Economic Development, presented her plans to improve industrial parks in the region, specifically focusing on the Leesburg Industrial Park. Bolender's report highlighted the need for upgrades to attract new businesses and promote growth in the area.

Advertisment

The commissioners discussed the importance of economic development and the potential benefits of revitalizing industrial parks. They expressed their support for Bolender's efforts and committed to collaborating on the project.

Board of Elections Funding and County Infrastructure Resolutions

Hunter Ellis, elections administrator at the Highland County Board of Elections, requested $47,000 to replace the current poll books. Ellis emphasized the need for updated technology to ensure accurate and efficient voting processes.

Advertisment

The board of commissioners also approved the painting of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and authorized a contractor's application for payment. They additionally approved the 2023 County Highway System Mileage Certification.

As the meeting concluded, the commissioners reiterated their commitment to serving the community and addressing the various challenges facing Highland County. They emphasized the importance of transparency and collaboration in their efforts to improve the lives of county residents.

By working together and addressing pressing issues such as forgery accusations, economic development, and county infrastructure, the Highland County Commissioners aim to build a brighter future for all.

Advertisment

In the coming weeks, the commissioners are expected to continue their work on these initiatives and provide updates on their progress. The community eagerly awaits the outcome of the forgery investigation and the potential improvements to the local economy and infrastructure.

Key Points: