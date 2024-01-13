en English
Politics

Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions

Highland Council members, Caithness councillor Andrew Jarvie and Easter Ross councillor Maxine Smith, have become subjects of ethical complaints that have roused significant tension within the council and the public. Both councillors belong to the newly minted Highland Alliance group, previously serving as group leaders.

Allegations Against Councillor Andrew Jarvie

The Standards Commission for Scotland is examining Councillor Jarvie following comments made to the former council chief executive. This complaint comes after his recent exoneration from a prior accusation of bullying against the same executive. His hearing has been scheduled for March 1, adding a layer of complexity to the council’s operations.

Accusations Surrounding Councillor Maxine Smith

Concurrently, Councillor Smith faces allegations of not declaring an interest in two companies and for purportedly mistreating her ward colleague, Councillor Tamala Collier. More serious is a separate legal trial she faces next year for accusations of falsifying disabled parking blue badges. Smith vehemently denies these accusations, attributing them to a misunderstanding regarding the declaration of interests. She has also accused James Collier, husband of Councillor Collier, of fabricating complaints against her.

Impact on Highland Council and Repercussions

The allegations against both councillors have strained relations within the council, creating a challenging environment for both council members and other colleagues. These ethical complaints and the ensuing disputes are not only impacting the council’s operations but also its public image. Furthermore, Councillor Smith has expressed frustration over the media’s portrayal of her, fearing a potential reputational damage. Her hearing for alleged misconduct is slated for February 6 at the council headquarters.

Politics
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

