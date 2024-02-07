Highcliffe Club Retains License with New Safety Conditions Post Police Intervention

Highcliffe Sports and Social Club, situated on Lymington Road, has managed to keep its club premises certificate intact in the wake of police intervention. The club's operations had come under the scanner due to its alleged involvement in an ongoing criminal investigation. The scrutiny was instigated following a serious incident on the club's premises in December 2022. Reportedly, the club's management exhibited reluctance to offer a formal statement to facilitate the investigation.

The club's conduct led to a review by the BCP Council's licensing sub-committee on January 31. The review was aimed at examining the club's adherence to the licensing rules and its overall responsibility towards its patrons. The sub-committee's intervention resulted in the implementation of new licensing conditions. This was achieved through a negotiation between the club's representative, Bill Donne, and Dorset Police.

New Licensing Conditions

The new conditions incorporate measures such as the promotion of the Challenge 25 scheme, which is intended to protect children from harm. Furthermore, the club is now required to assign one dedicated staff member to each room during licensable activities. These actions are expected to enhance the club's operations, ensuring a safer and more responsible environment.

The licensing sub-committee, after thorough deliberation, determined that the club could continue its operations without any revocation of its certificate. The decision was influenced by the introduction of the new conditions, which are projected to improve the club's operations and ensure compliance with the law. However, Dorset Police will maintain their involvement to ensure the club adheres to the updated requirements.