High Voter Turnout and Peaceful Elections at Surulere 1 Federal Constituency

In an exemplary display of democratic participation, a large number of voters have shown up at polling unit 017, located in Ward 8, Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Lagos State. The ongoing elections, thus far, have been marked by peace and orderliness, with both voters and party agents conducting themselves in an exemplary manner.

The elections in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Lagos State, have seen a low turnout of voters in most polling units, except for polling unit 017. The process kicked off with the accreditation exercise at the Surulere Local Government Area Secretariat. Reportedly, the process has been running smoothly, with no reported issues. Security personnel were deployed in the area, providing a sense of safety and orderliness for the voters.

Impressive Security Measures

One voter, named Bimbo, offered some insight into the proceedings. She complimented the smooth running of the voting process and pointed out the impressive security measures in place. The presence of security personnel has been instrumental in ensuring that the exercise proceeds in a peaceful and coordinated manner.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner has urged all political parties to adhere to the rules and avoid any form of electoral malpractice, such as ballot snatching, vote buying, and thuggery.