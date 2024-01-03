High Turnover Continues in Nevada’s Election Administration as Jamie Rodriguez Resigns

In a surprising turn of events, Jamie Rodriguez, the Registrar of Voters for Washoe County, Nevada, has announced her resignation. This move comes just before early voting begins for the presidential preference primary on February 6, marking another shift in the state’s election administration landscape. Rodriguez’s last day will be on March 15, and she plans to use her accrued leave time until then.

High Turnover in Nevada’s Election Administration

Since the 2020 election, Nevada has seen significant changes in its election administration. As many as 11 out of the state’s 17 counties have experienced turnover in top election roles. This trend shows no signs of slowing down, with Rodriguez’s resignation being the latest in a series of high-profile departures. Her predecessor, Deanna Spikula, resigned in June 2022, citing threats and harassment as the reason behind her decision.

Challenges and Changes in Washoe County

Washoe County, one of Nevada’s swing counties, has faced numerous challenges in its election processes. Issues such as understaffing, rapid turnover, and the implementation of new voting systems like universal mail ballots have put the county’s election administration under strain. However, Rodriguez’s tenure saw strategic changes in staffing, with the number of permanent employees in the office doubling under her leadership.

Cari-Ann Burgess Steps Up

With Rodriguez’s departure, Deputy Registrar Cari-Ann Burgess is set to take over as the interim registrar. Burgess brings with her a wealth of experience in elections from her time in Minnesota and Douglas County, Nevada. Despite the sudden change in leadership, Burgess assures that preparations for the upcoming primary are on track.

Various factors have contributed to the high turnover of election officials in Nevada. These include threats linked to false claims about the 2020 election, lack of state support, and difficulties in implementing new voting systems. Amidst these challenges, Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar is working on measures to improve the retention of election officials. These initiatives include new laws to protect them from harassment and providing training and resources.

As Rodriguez steps down to explore opportunities beyond elections and dedicate more time to her family, the spotlight now shifts to Burgess and how she will steer Washoe County’s election administration in these changing times.