en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

High Turnover Continues in Nevada’s Election Administration as Jamie Rodriguez Resigns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
High Turnover Continues in Nevada’s Election Administration as Jamie Rodriguez Resigns

In a surprising turn of events, Jamie Rodriguez, the Registrar of Voters for Washoe County, Nevada, has announced her resignation. This move comes just before early voting begins for the presidential preference primary on February 6, marking another shift in the state’s election administration landscape. Rodriguez’s last day will be on March 15, and she plans to use her accrued leave time until then.

High Turnover in Nevada’s Election Administration

Since the 2020 election, Nevada has seen significant changes in its election administration. As many as 11 out of the state’s 17 counties have experienced turnover in top election roles. This trend shows no signs of slowing down, with Rodriguez’s resignation being the latest in a series of high-profile departures. Her predecessor, Deanna Spikula, resigned in June 2022, citing threats and harassment as the reason behind her decision.

Challenges and Changes in Washoe County

Washoe County, one of Nevada’s swing counties, has faced numerous challenges in its election processes. Issues such as understaffing, rapid turnover, and the implementation of new voting systems like universal mail ballots have put the county’s election administration under strain. However, Rodriguez’s tenure saw strategic changes in staffing, with the number of permanent employees in the office doubling under her leadership.

Cari-Ann Burgess Steps Up

With Rodriguez’s departure, Deputy Registrar Cari-Ann Burgess is set to take over as the interim registrar. Burgess brings with her a wealth of experience in elections from her time in Minnesota and Douglas County, Nevada. Despite the sudden change in leadership, Burgess assures that preparations for the upcoming primary are on track.

Various factors have contributed to the high turnover of election officials in Nevada. These include threats linked to false claims about the 2020 election, lack of state support, and difficulties in implementing new voting systems. Amidst these challenges, Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar is working on measures to improve the retention of election officials. These initiatives include new laws to protect them from harassment and providing training and resources.

As Rodriguez steps down to explore opportunities beyond elections and dedicate more time to her family, the spotlight now shifts to Burgess and how she will steer Washoe County’s election administration in these changing times.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend

By Mazhar Abbas

Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash

By BNN Correspondents

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amidst Controversy

By Shivani Chauhan

Controversy Erupts Over Jason Schofield's Nomination for Assistant City Clerk Role

By BNN Correspondents

Guilty of Voter Fraud, Former Commissioner Withdraws Candidacy for Cit ...
@Elections · 20 mins
Guilty of Voter Fraud, Former Commissioner Withdraws Candidacy for Cit ...
heart comment 0
Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws Candidacy Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws Candidacy Amid Controversy
Voter Fraud Convict Withdraws Nomination Amidst Controversy in Troy City Council

By BNN Correspondents

Voter Fraud Convict Withdraws Nomination Amidst Controversy in Troy City Council
Backlash Forces Jason Schofield to Withdraw Assistant City Clerk Nomination

By BNN Correspondents

Backlash Forces Jason Schofield to Withdraw Assistant City Clerk Nomination
Brent Orrin Hatch Steps Into the Political Arena: Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate Seat

By BNN Correspondents

Brent Orrin Hatch Steps Into the Political Arena: Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate Seat
Latest Headlines
World News
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
10 seconds
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
SLU Basketball Team's Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fast-Paced Play in Sight
15 seconds
SLU Basketball Team's Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fast-Paced Play in Sight
Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend
18 seconds
Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend
Amazon Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' Records Significant Viewership Growth
20 seconds
Amazon Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' Records Significant Viewership Growth
City Council Pledges Significant Financial Commitment to Affordable Housing
32 seconds
City Council Pledges Significant Financial Commitment to Affordable Housing
Virginia Beach Trail Project Gets $14.9M Federal Boost
37 seconds
Virginia Beach Trail Project Gets $14.9M Federal Boost
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
5 mins
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
5 mins
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
5 mins
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
25 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app