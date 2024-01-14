en English
Australia

High Stakes Byelection in Mornington Peninsula: Liberal vs Labor

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
High Stakes Byelection in Mornington Peninsula: Liberal vs Labor

The political future of the Mornington Peninsula seat in Victoria, Australia hangs in the balance as the Liberal Party and the Labor Party gear up for an imminent byelection. The Liberal Party has enlisted Nathan Conroy, a three-time mayor of Frankston, to champion their cause. Pitted against him is Labor’s nominee Jodie Belyea, a community worker, former TAFE teacher, and the founder of a women’s charity. The stakes are high; the current government holds the seat with a 6.3 percent margin, making this political race a formidable challenge for the Liberals.

An Uphill Battle for the Liberal Party

Peter Dutton, the leader of the Liberal Party, candidly acknowledged the uphill battle ahead. However, he expressed unwavering confidence in Nathan Conroy’s abilities to serve as a strong local representative. The byelection holds immense significance as its result could either fortify or destabilize the political inroads made by the Coalition in the aftermath of the Albanese government’s unsuccessful Voice campaign.

The High Stakes of the Election

Tony Barry, a former deputy state director of the Victorian Liberal Party turned pollster, underscored the high stakes of the poll. He indicated that a Labor victory could potentially swing political pressure back onto Dutton. The political landscape bristles with anticipation as the rival parties prepare for the byelection, the exact date for which is yet to be determined.

Prime Minister Albanese’s Praise for Labor’s Nominee

Prime Minister Albanese lauded Jodie Belyea, describing her as a strong advocate and a fighter, much like the former holder of the seat, Ms. Murphy. Murphy demonstrated her political prowess in the 2022 election, managing to increase her margin. The Prime Minister’s praise for Belyea suggests that Labor is hopeful of a similar victory in the upcoming byelection.

Australia Elections Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

