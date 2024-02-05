High Staff Turnover: A Stumbling Block for Kamala Harris' Office

The office of Vice President Kamala Harris is grappling with a significant challenge: high staff turnover, a predicament that has seen more than a dozen high-profile aides depart. This issue, strikingly reminiscent of the problems faced by the leisure and hospitality industry, particularly the fast food sector in 2022, has less to do with compensation and more to do with a reportedly toxic work environment.

A Reflection of Internal Discord

An exposé by Politico in June 2021 first brought the issue to light, noting a lack of support and a sense of dissent within Harris' office. Staff members reportedly felt mistreated, with many pointing fingers at Harris' leadership style. Critics claim that Harris often fails to prepare adequately for her duties and reacts poorly when things do not go according to plan.

Public Speaking and Potential Political Impact

Further criticism extends to her public speaking abilities. Some suggest that her speeches, often riddled with missteps, are indicative of a lack of support from her advisors. In a role such as the Vice Presidency, where prestige and power should attract the best talent, Harris' struggle to retain staff is telling. Her approval ratings are low, which, coupled with these internal challenges, hint at a potentially limited political future.

Comparisons to Past Administrations

Interestingly, this phenomenon is not unique to Harris' office. Former President Donald Trump also grappled with a high staff turnover rate during his presidency, a staggering 91%, surpassing the rates of his five immediate predecessors. This comparison implies that, should Harris ascend to the presidency, she might face similar, if not greater, challenges in staff retention.