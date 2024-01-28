High School Student Serves as Senate Page, Gains Insight into State Politics

Meridian High School student Ethan Wright recently had the distinctive honor of serving as a page for the Mississippi Senate during this year's legislative session. A role typically reserved for promising young individuals, pages assist officials and Senate staff in their day-to-day tasks. Ethan, the son of Dawn and Rufus Wright, relished his time in the Mississippi Senate, describing his experience as both educational and delightful.

One of the key takeaways from Ethan's stint as a Senate page was the priceless insight he gained into the legislative process. He observed firsthand how bills are conceived, debated, and ultimately passed into law. This opportunity provided him with an understanding of the mechanism that drives state politics and impacts the daily life of Mississippians.

Shining Light on the Judiciary

Not only did Ethan learn about the legislative process, but he was also exposed to the various courts within the Mississippi judicial system. This knowledge imparted him with an appreciation for the intricate nature of the judiciary, underscoring the importance of the legal system in maintaining law and order, and ensuring justice.

Ethan's week-long tenure at the Mississippi Senate was more than just a learning experience; it was a practical introduction to the world of state politics and judiciary systems.