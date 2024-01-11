en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down

Wendy Gilmour, the most senior Canadian official at NATO and one of the alliance’s top female functionaries, has tendered her resignation, a mere year into her three-year term as Assistant Secretary-General for Defence Investment. The sudden announcement of Gilmour’s departure was made during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels, with the official herself present.

Gilmour’s Impact and Contributions

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attributed her decision to step down to “personal and health reasons”. He expressed his gratitude for Gilmour’s substantial contributions during her tenure at the alliance. Gilmour’s role was instrumental in directing the defense spending of NATO’s 31 member states towards the most effective technologies. This notably included the adoption of cutting-edge capabilities across various domains, an initiative that has gained momentum considering the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the alliance’s support for the country against Russia’s aggression.

Expansion of Defense Spending

Under Gilmour’s leadership, 20 countries are now meeting NATO’s target of allocating 2 percent of GDP to defense, a significant leap from just three countries a decade ago. This enhancement of defense investment is a testament to Gilmour’s expertise and commitment to the alliance’s security.

A Distinguished Career

Gilmour’s illustrious career spans 32 years in foreign affairs and national defense. She has served as High Commissioner to Pakistan and held key positions in areas related to trade, export controls, and armament. Her work at NATO over the past 13 months has been pivotal in fortifying defense investment and strengthening alliance defenses.

As her resignation comes into effect next week, it brings a conclusion to Gilmour’s tenure at NATO. Yet, her impact on the alliance—especially in the area of defense investment—will continue to resonate in the years to come.

0
Canada International Relations Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
15 mins ago
BC Airbnb Owners Grapple with Challenges Ahead of Short-Term Rental Ban
British Columbia’s impending prohibition on most short-term rentals not situated in the owner’s primary residence is stirring unsettling waves in the property market. Property owners like Debra Sheets are grappling with financial hurdles, seeking ways to optimize their earnings before the ban comes into force. A surge in condo listings that permit short-term rentals in
BC Airbnb Owners Grapple with Challenges Ahead of Short-Term Rental Ban
Sunday Dayo Asefon Vows Justice for Slain Nigerian Student in Canada
1 hour ago
Sunday Dayo Asefon Vows Justice for Slain Nigerian Student in Canada
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
1 hour ago
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
Toronto Police Seek Public Assistance in Homicide Case of Trevor Alphonse Campbell
42 mins ago
Toronto Police Seek Public Assistance in Homicide Case of Trevor Alphonse Campbell
Ontario Government Plans to Move ServiceOntario Locations to Staples Stores
1 hour ago
Ontario Government Plans to Move ServiceOntario Locations to Staples Stores
Southern Alberta Grapples with Potential Water Shortages Amid Unusual Winter Conditions
1 hour ago
Southern Alberta Grapples with Potential Water Shortages Amid Unusual Winter Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
1 min
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
Tennessee House Introduces New Rules Amid Ongoing Tensions
1 min
Tennessee House Introduces New Rules Amid Ongoing Tensions
Returning Honors: The Case of Paula Vennells and the Need for Official Annulment
4 mins
Returning Honors: The Case of Paula Vennells and the Need for Official Annulment
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
5 mins
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
6 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
8 mins
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
8 mins
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
9 mins
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
10 mins
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app