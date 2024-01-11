High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down

Wendy Gilmour, the most senior Canadian official at NATO and one of the alliance’s top female functionaries, has tendered her resignation, a mere year into her three-year term as Assistant Secretary-General for Defence Investment. The sudden announcement of Gilmour’s departure was made during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels, with the official herself present.

Gilmour’s Impact and Contributions

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attributed her decision to step down to “personal and health reasons”. He expressed his gratitude for Gilmour’s substantial contributions during her tenure at the alliance. Gilmour’s role was instrumental in directing the defense spending of NATO’s 31 member states towards the most effective technologies. This notably included the adoption of cutting-edge capabilities across various domains, an initiative that has gained momentum considering the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the alliance’s support for the country against Russia’s aggression.

Expansion of Defense Spending

Under Gilmour’s leadership, 20 countries are now meeting NATO’s target of allocating 2 percent of GDP to defense, a significant leap from just three countries a decade ago. This enhancement of defense investment is a testament to Gilmour’s expertise and commitment to the alliance’s security.

A Distinguished Career

Gilmour’s illustrious career spans 32 years in foreign affairs and national defense. She has served as High Commissioner to Pakistan and held key positions in areas related to trade, export controls, and armament. Her work at NATO over the past 13 months has been pivotal in fortifying defense investment and strengthening alliance defenses.

As her resignation comes into effect next week, it brings a conclusion to Gilmour’s tenure at NATO. Yet, her impact on the alliance—especially in the area of defense investment—will continue to resonate in the years to come.