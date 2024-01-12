High-Profile Actors Echo South Africa’s Genocide Accusations Against Israel

A cadre of renowned actors, comprised of Susan Sarandon, Cynthia Nixon, Lena Headey, Charles Dance, among others, have lent their voices to the contentious debate surrounding South Africa’s accusations of genocide against Israel. The actors participated in a video produced by the anti-Israel activist group, Palestine Festival of Literature, reading from a South African dossier that levels grievous charges against Israel.

Actors Stand with South Africa

The video features the actors reciting sections from South Africa’s report, which accuses Israel of genocide in response to a Hamas terrorist attack on October 7. The attack tragically claimed the lives of 1,200 Israelis. Beyond this, the dossier alleges a 75-year-long apartheid, a 56-year-long occupation of Palestinian territories, and a 16-year blockade of Gaza by Israel.

Charges of Bias and Hypocrisy

It’s important to note that among the actors in the video are Steve Coogan, Alia Shawkat, and Wallace Shawn, the latter being a member of Jewish Voice for Peace. This group has previously laid blame for the October 7 attack at the feet of both Israel and the U.S. Susan Sarandon, who faced backlash and was dropped by her talent agency UTA after making remarks about American Jews, also features in the video. Cynthia Nixon, known for her role in the popular series ‘Sex and the City’, also participated in the video. Nixon has shown her support for pro-Palestinian causes in the past, including participating in a hunger strike.

International Response

South Africa’s accusations against Israel have been met with dismissal from the U.S. White House, which labelled them as meritless and counterproductive. Sen. John Fetterman has also weighed in on the issue, hinting at hypocrisy in South Africa’s stance. Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has described the proceedings in The Hague as an ‘upside-down world’, with Israeli officials arguing that Hamas, not Israel, should face charges of genocide and other crimes.