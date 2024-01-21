High-Level Committee Led by Ram Nath Kovind Discusses Simultaneous Elections in India

A high-powered assembly convened in New Delhi, marking the third meeting of the High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by former Indian President, Ram Nath Kovind. The prominent focus of the discussions was the contemplation of simultaneous elections in India, an issue that has sparked widespread debates across the political spectrum.

Deliberations and Public Feedback

Within the committee's ranks are significant figures such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law and Justice. The assembly reviewed the minutes from the previous meeting and evaluated the subsequent actions taken.

Previously, the committee had released a public notice soliciting suggestions regarding changes to the legal and administrative framework to facilitate the implementation of simultaneous elections. This move drew in a staggering response, with over 20,000 responses pouring in, 81% of which were in favor of the idea.

Political Standpoints and Stakeholder Consultations

Also on the table for scrutiny were suggestions from 17 political parties and the Election Commission of India. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sternly opposed the concept of 'One Nation One Election' (ONOE) and communicated their apprehensions to the High-Level Committee. They underscored the potential dangers ONOE poses to parliamentary democracy, the Constitution’s fundamental structure, and India’s federal polity. The party also refuted the cost-saving argument and expressed grave concerns about the constitutionality and impact on the federal structure of the constitution.

Discussions also revolved around the anticipated cost of procuring new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for simultaneous polls and the logistical and constitutional challenges associated with it. Meanwhile, consultations with eminent jurists and other stakeholders are ongoing, providing a multifaceted view of the issue at hand.

Looking Ahead

As the committee continues to delve into the complexities of the matter, the next meeting of the HLC is scheduled for January 27. With the discourse around simultaneous elections in India gaining momentum, the committee's findings and recommendations will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the country's electoral landscape.