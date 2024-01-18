High-Level Committee Begins Consultations for Simultaneous Elections in India

In a significant political development in India, the High-Level Committee (HLC), spearheaded by former President, Ram Nath Kovind, has initiated its consultation process for implementing simultaneous elections across the nation. The HLC embarked on its mission on January 17, meeting Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, the former Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, in New Delhi.

Consultations with Judicial and Election Figures

The following day, consultations proceeded with Justice Gorla Rohini, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, and Sushil Chandra, former Chief Election Commissioner of India. The committee aims to gather insights from an array of sources, including citizens, political parties, eminent jurists, constitutional experts and former Chief Election Commissioners.

Public Participation in the Consultation Process

A public notice is issued, inviting suggestions for legal and administrative changes necessary for facilitating simultaneous elections throughout the country. The initial meeting of the HLC witnessed the participation of key political figures such as Amit Shah, Union Home Minister; Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law and Justice; Ghulam Nabi Azad, ex-Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, among others. The deadline for submission of suggestions was January 15, 2024.

Objective and Challenges of the HLC

The HLC's primary goal is to establish a framework for holding concurrent elections, which requires constitutional amendments, electoral law modifications, and logistical preparations such as electronic voting machines and voter-verifiable paper audit trails. However, the initiative has not been without controversy. The ruling DMK has deemed the HLC's examination of simultaneous elections as illegal and against the federal principle, citing concerns about centre-state relations, equal opportunity for all parties, and the practicality of the 'One Nation One Poll' concept due to increased expenditure and lack of infrastructure.

The DMK has expressed strong opposition to the BJP government’s proposal and threatened to take legal action if the committee continues to solicit views on the One Nation One Election idea. The party argues that amending the Constitution to hold simultaneous elections would gravely affect centre-state relations and the union government, and infringe on the rights bestowed upon the states.