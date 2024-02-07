High Court Upholds ANCWL's Decision to Nullify KwaZulu-Natal Conference

In a definitive legal ruling, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban has upheld the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) national structure's decision to declare the KwaZulu-Natal elective conference held in August 2023 invalid. The conference, which has been mired in controversy over allegations of voter irregularities and improper use of public funds, took place at the Durban International Convention Centre, managed by the eThekwini municipality.

Disputed Electoral Process

The ANCWL's conference faced serious issues with the voting process, including inconsistencies in the voter's roll and allegations of missing ballot papers. These irregularities led the ANCWL's national body to nullify the conference, a decision that was challenged by the faction led by Nonhlanhla Khoza in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court.

Court Upholds Nullification

The court dismissed the application to set aside the nullification, thereby confirming the legality of the ANCWL's national structure's actions. It also issued directives for the future conduct of such proceedings, although it reserved costs. The applicants, all members of the ANC and the ANCWL in KwaZulu Natal, had participated in the conference and sought an interim order to set aside the nullification. They also aimed to restrain the first respondent from prohibiting them from performing their duties as the elected Provincial Executive Committee.

Implications for Governance

The controversy surrounding the conference has highlighted issues of governance and the proper use of public resources within political party processes. The ANCWL National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the ANC KwaZulu Natal were the first and second respondents, respectively, with the ANC, a voluntary association and registered political party, as the third respondent. The court's ruling affirms the annulment of the faction led by Nonhlanhla Khoza, reinforcing the national body's authority and the need for fair and transparent electoral processes.