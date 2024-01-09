en English
Nigeria

High Court Set to Rule on Rivers Assembly Speaker’s Legal Battle

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:29 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 8:04 pm EST
High Court Set to Rule on Rivers Assembly Speaker's Legal Battle

In a lawsuit that promises to redefine the political landscape in Nigeria, the High Court is set to pass its judgment on a case filed by the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule.

The lawsuit is against Igo Aguma, a former member of the Assembly claiming to be the acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, and the National Assembly’s subsequent intervention.

This case will answer the pressing question of Aguma’s legal standing as the acting chairman and the legitimacy of the National Assembly’s involvement.

Interpretation of Party Constitutions and Autonomy of State Legislative Bodies

Central to this case is the interpretation of the APC’s constitution. Should Aguma, a former member, be allowed to claim the acting chairman’s position? The Speaker’s challenge to Aguma’s authority has spotlighted the need for clarity within party structures.

The case also brings to the fore the autonomy of state legislative bodies like the Rivers State Assembly. It probes the extent to which federal bodies such as the National Assembly can intervene in state matters.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

