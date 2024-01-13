en English
Human Rights

High Court Rules Against UK Government’s Second Medical Opinion Policy in Immigration Detention

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:08 pm EST
High Court Rules Against UK Government's Second Medical Opinion Policy in Immigration Detention

The High Court has delivered a landmark ruling against the United Kingdom Government’s policy requiring a second medical opinion for vulnerable individuals in immigration detention. The ruling, which emerged from a legal challenge mounted by Medical Justice, a charity committed to the welfare of detainees, deems the policy unlawful.

Second Medical Opinion Policy Overturned

The contentious policy, launched in June 2022, mandated caseworkers to seek a secondary opinion from a Home Office-contracted professional on external medical reports concerning detainees. The charity Medical Justice argued that this procedure could significantly delay the release of at-risk adults. Furthermore, the charity contends that they were not consulted on the new guidelines, which they claim contradict and undermine the protections outlined in the 2016 Immigration Act.

Ruling in Favour of Medical Justice

Mr Justice Linden sided with the charity, stating emphatically that the Government cannot undermine previous guidance ratified by Parliament without its explicit approval. The policy was subsequently quashed, and the judge noted that Medical Justice had a legitimate expectation to be consulted on the policy.

Implications of the Ruling

The charity asserts that the second opinion policy could have led to the extended detention of vulnerable individuals, potentially retraumatizing them. On the other hand, the Home Office responded by highlighting the importance of welfare and safety for those in detention. They stated they are currently reviewing the judgment’s implications.

Human Rights Politics United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

