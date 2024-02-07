High Court Issues Notice to Punjab for Alleged Human Rights Abuses

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the State of Punjab in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition demanding an independent investigation into alleged human rights violations committed between 1984 and 1995. The petition, filed by the Punjab Documentation and Advocacy Project (PDAP) and other petitioners in 2019, points to the involvement of the Punjab Police and security forces in roughly 6733 encounter killings, custodial deaths, and illegal cremations.

Unveiling a Dark Chapter

According to the petition, the victims of these gross violations were abducted, killed, and their bodies subsequently disposed of in secret. This covert procedure barred families from being informed and denied them the opportunity to perform last rites for their loved ones. PDAP and other petitioners have managed to identify many victims through First Information Reports (FIRs) and cremation records, and they are now advocating for a thorough investigation into these killings.

Seeking Justice and Reparations

The petitioners are calling for the prosecution of those implicated in the alleged crimes and the orchestrators of these cover-ups. They are also demanding compensation for the victims' families, many of whom continue to grapple with the aftermath of these events. The petition underscores the ongoing struggles endured by these families, including the denial of death certificates for the victims.

A Legacy of Pain

The absence of these documents has significant implications, impacting their eligibility for government schemes, scholarships for orphaned children, inheritance disputes, and job opportunities based on compassionate grounds. The demand for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe underscores the urgency and gravity of these allegations. It also emphasizes the necessity for justice to be served, not only for the victims but also for a society still healing from a tumultuous chapter in its history.