en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Hezbollah, the Lebanese political and militant organization, has unequivocally condemned the military strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom against Houthi targets in Yemen. This denunciation signifies Hezbollah’s counter to foreign intervention in Yemen, a nation embroiled in a protracted conflict. The group perceives these attacks as magnifying a humanitarian crisis and escalating instability in an already volatile region.

Hezbollah’s Stance

Hezbollah’s public criticism reflects its stance against what it deems a violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and a contravention of international laws. The US and UK strikes aimed to debilitate the Houthis’ capacity to assault commercial vessels, yet they have provoked apprehensions about potential collateral damage. Furthermore, the reaction from Iran and the Houthis could incite further escalation in the region.

Contextualizing the Conflict

Hezbollah’s denouncement comes amid a complex tapestry of alliances and conflicts in the Middle East. The group itself has been a subject of international scrutiny and sanctions due to its militant activities and purported terrorist affiliations. The group’s denouncement is consistent with its long-standing opposition to foreign military intervention. Their support for the Yemeni people is a testament to this stance, echoing their call for an end to foreign military action in Yemen.

Yemen: A Humanitarian Crisis

The situation in Yemen remains dire, with millions of civilians caught in the crossfire, facing famine, disease, and displacement. International efforts to resolve the conflict confront myriad challenges. The role of global powers has been controversial, with various factions accusing them of fueling the war rather than facilitating peace. The strikes conducted by the US and UK have put a spotlight on this controversy, reigniting debates about the impact of foreign intervention on local conflicts and the balance of power in the Middle East.

0
Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
In a recent turn of events, Lebanon’s political and militant group, Hezbollah, has pointed a finger at the United States and the United Kingdom, accusing them of complicity in what they term as ‘Israel’s genocide in Gaza.’ This accusatory stance comes in the wake of the two Western powers’ military intervention in Yemen in 2024,
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Closing Arguments and Potential Political Impact
7 mins ago
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Closing Arguments and Potential Political Impact
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
7 mins ago
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
Attorney General Denies Wrongful Dismissal Allegations by Former Magistrate
4 mins ago
Attorney General Denies Wrongful Dismissal Allegations by Former Magistrate
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
6 mins ago
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
Taiwan Anticipates Chinese Pressure, Including Military Maneuvers, Following Presidential Election
7 mins ago
Taiwan Anticipates Chinese Pressure, Including Military Maneuvers, Following Presidential Election
Latest Headlines
World News
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
2 mins
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
2 mins
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
Tragic Demise of Chef Dylan Pennerman Sends Shockwaves Through Community
3 mins
Tragic Demise of Chef Dylan Pennerman Sends Shockwaves Through Community
Chale and Jordan Ayew: The Black Stars' Hope for AFCON 2023
4 mins
Chale and Jordan Ayew: The Black Stars' Hope for AFCON 2023
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
6 mins
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
Taiwan Anticipates Chinese Pressure, Including Military Maneuvers, Following Presidential Election
7 mins
Taiwan Anticipates Chinese Pressure, Including Military Maneuvers, Following Presidential Election
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Closing Arguments and Potential Political Impact
7 mins
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Closing Arguments and Potential Political Impact
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
7 mins
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
Healthcare Workers Exhibit Durable T Cell Immunity To SARS-CoV-2 Variants
8 mins
Healthcare Workers Exhibit Durable T Cell Immunity To SARS-CoV-2 Variants
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
15 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app