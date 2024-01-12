Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen

In a recent turn of events, Lebanon’s political and militant group, Hezbollah, has pointed a finger at the United States and the United Kingdom, accusing them of complicity in what they term as ‘Israel’s genocide in Gaza.’

This accusatory stance comes in the wake of the two Western powers’ military intervention in Yemen in 2024, a move Hezbollah interprets as support for Israel’s policies and actions in Gaza.

The Middle East has long been a theatre of myriad conflicts, with heightened tensions and ongoing hostilities involving several regional powers and international actors.

The accusation by Hezbollah adds another layer to this complex web of alliances and adversarial relations.

It is a potent reminder of the geopolitical dynamics at play in a region fraught with uncertainty.