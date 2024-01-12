Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen

In a recent turn of events, Lebanon’s political and militant group, Hezbollah, has pointed a finger at the United States and the United Kingdom, accusing them of complicity in what they term as ‘Israel’s genocide in Gaza.’ This accusatory stance comes in the wake of the two Western powers’ military intervention in Yemen in 2024, a move Hezbollah interprets as support for Israel’s policies and actions in Gaza.

Western Powers and the Middle East Imbroglio

The Middle East has long been a theatre of myriad conflicts, with heightened tensions and ongoing hostilities involving several regional powers and international actors. The accusation by Hezbollah adds another layer to this complex web of alliances and adversarial relations. It is a potent reminder of the geopolitical dynamics at play in a region fraught with uncertainty.

Hezbollah’s Condemnation and the Broader Implications

Hezbollah, with its base in Lebanon, has consistently been a vocal critic of Israel. The group has also been unsparing in its critique of the foreign policies of the U.S. and the UK in the region. The latest statement from the group is likely to further strain relations between these Western nations and entities like Hezbollah. The repercussions could potentially ripple across the broader geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

The Yemen Strikes and the International Response

The military intervention in Yemen by the US and the UK was in response to Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea. This action endangered personnel and posed a significant threat to trade. The American President, Joe Biden, confirmed the involvement of American and British forces in the overnight attack that targeted at least 60 targets in 16 Houthi-controlled locations around Yemen. Hezbollah’s condemnation of these strikes, coupled with the increased tensions in the Middle East due to Israel’s war in Gaza, underlines the volatile state of affairs in the region.