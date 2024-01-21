Heritage Foundation Embraces Trumpism and Project 2025 Under Kevin Roberts

In a pivotal redirection, the Heritage Foundation, under the leadership of Kevin D. Roberts, is veering from its traditional hawkish roots. Since assuming control in 2021, Roberts has instigated noteworthy transformations, steering the institution towards 'institutionalizing Trumpism' and pioneering Project 2025, a transition scheme designed to consolidate executive power and dismantle federal agencies. This strategic shift has led to the departure of several policy analysts who were steeped in the think tank's previous approach.

Trumpism and Project 2025: The New Heritage Mantra

The keystone of the Heritage Foundation's reshaping under Roberts is the 'institutionalization of Trumpism.' This ideological pivot aligns with the think tank's new initiative, Project 2025. This blueprint for transition aims to empower a future Republican president by consolidating power within the executive branch and dismantling federal agencies. The objective is to prevent a sluggish start as witnessed during the Trump administration.

From Hawkish Roots to Skeptical Restraint

Under Roberts, the Heritage Foundation has also markedly distanced itself from its traditionally hawkish stance. Reflecting a broader shift within the conservative movement, the think tank is increasingly demonstrating skepticism and restraint in foreign policy. This new direction has been particularly evident in Heritage's vocal opposition to recent aid packages to Ukraine.

Criticizing Lack of Transparency in Ukraine Aid Packages

The think tank, under Roberts, has criticized the Biden administration's opaque handling of Ukraine aid packages. These critiques underscore the institution's departure from its former doctrine and emphasize its shift towards a foreign policy strategy marked by skepticism. Despite this evolution, Roberts insists the foundation still adheres to the Reagan doctrine of 'peace through strength.' However, he contends that the current handling of Ukraine aid packages betrays this principle due to a lack of transparency and strategy.