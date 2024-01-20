Kevin Roberts of Heritage Foundation Confronts Globalist Elite at WEF 2024

In an unfiltered confrontation at the World Economic Forum 2024, Kevin Roberts, President of The Heritage Foundation, directly challenged the globalist assembly, stating 'You are part of the problem'. Roberts accused these elites of creating a distorted reality for the average person and vehemently criticized their self-appointed role as protectors of democracy, terming it as 'laughable'.

Roberts Critiques WEF's Impact on Democracy

Dr. Kevin Roberts left no stone unturned in questioning the World Economic Forum and its influence on democracy. Dismissing accusations against former President Donald Trump as 'absurd,' he highlighted the stark disconnect between the political elites and the public on a range of issues. Roberts underscored that it was crucial for a future Republican administration to oppose all proposals put forward by the WEF, thereby dismantling the power of unelected bureaucrats and returning authority to the American people.

Roberts Highlights Concerns About WEF's Relationship with China

One of Roberts' critical points of contention was the WEF's relationship with China. He urged the next administration to scrutinize and oppose any proposals influenced by such relationships. His critique was not just limited to the WEF's ties with China, but extended to the hypocrisy of the elites who, despite sounding alarms about climate change, frequently use private jets, thereby contributing to the problem they claim to combat.

Roberts' Confrontation Receives Praise and Sets a Trend

Roberts' brazen speech at the World Economic Forum garnered over 4 million views, receiving accolades from influential figures and politicians alike. His confrontation, along with that of Javier Milei, signifies a growing trend of influential figures questioning the motives and actions of global and multilateral events. Their voices resonate with those who believe in the need to challenge the status quo and the influence of such forums on global governance.