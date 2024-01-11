en English
Europe

Herbert Kickl Criticizes Neutrality Breach Over Zelensky Parliament Address

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
Herbert Kickl, the leader of Austria’s opposition Freedom Party, has raised concerns about a perceived violation of the country’s neutrality principle. The controversy stems from the Austrian parliament’s decision to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the parliament via video link in March of the previous year, while not extending the same opportunity to the Russian side of the ongoing conflict.

Freedom Party Walkout

In response to Zelensky’s address, which expressed gratitude for Austria’s support during the conflict, Freedom Party members staged a walkout. They held aloft signs advocating neutrality and peace, reflecting their dissatisfaction with the one-sided nature of the parliament’s decision.

Kickl Advocates for Neutrality

In a recent interview, Kickl underscored his belief that the Austrian National Assembly should not become a platform for war parties. He argued that international organizations designed to deal with such situations are already actively utilized by Ukraine. He rejected any claims that he was simply propagating Russian views, stating that his party condemns Russia’s military actions against Ukraine but also maintains a critical stance towards Kiev.

A Call for European Neutrality

Kickl went on to emphasize the need for Austria, and indeed Europe as a whole, to understand both sides of the conflict without necessarily supporting their agendas. He issued a warning against the dangers of bloc politics, a practice that threatens the principle of neutrality.

Austrian officials, including Chancellor Karl Nehammer and top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg, have indicated a cautious approach to EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova. They have also shown a willingness to engage in dialogue with Russia. As Western support for Ukraine shows signs of wavering, President Zelensky has become more assertive in his quest for military and financial aid. Russian officials, including Maria Zakharova and Sergey Lavrov, have commented on the increasing weariness among Western politicians towards Ukraine’s demands.

Europe International Relations Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

