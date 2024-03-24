Henry Whitehorn Triumphs in Caddo Parish Sheriff Re-Election, Marking Historic Victory

In a decisive turn of events, Henry Whitehorn, a seasoned law enforcement veteran, won the Caddo Parish sheriff election, becoming its first Black sheriff. This victory comes after a previous one-vote win was invalidated, leading to a re-election where Whitehorn secured 53% of the votes against Republican John Nickelson, surpassing him by over 4,000 votes.

A Second Chance at Victory

Whitehorn's journey to this moment was not without its challenges. After a razor-thin victory in November was overturned due to voting irregularities, the stage was set for a rematch. This time, the community's response was overwhelming, with voter turnout significantly increasing to 65,239 from 43,247 in the initial election. Whitehorn, who has previously served as the head of the Louisiana State Police and as Shreveport's police chief, expressed his commitment to addressing violent crime in the community, stating his return from retirement was driven by a call to serve.

Community and Competitor Response

As Whitehorn's victory became evident, his opponent, John Nickelson, graciously conceded, emphasizing his desire for the community's prosperity and offering his best wishes to Whitehorn and the sheriff's office. This act of sportsmanship highlights the community's unity and focus on the greater good, regardless of political affiliations.

Looking Forward

With Whitehorn set to be sworn in on July 1, replacing interim Sheriff Jay Long, his victory marks a significant milestone for Caddo Parish. It not only embodies progress in terms of racial representation but also signifies the community's trust in Whitehorn's vision and capabilities. As Caddo Parish turns a new leaf, there is a palpable sense of optimism for a safer, united community under Whitehorn's leadership.