Politics

Henry Damba: A Veteran Politician’s Journey Comes to an End

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
Henry Damba: A Veteran Politician’s Journey Comes to an End

Long-standing member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and a stalwart of Zimbabwe’s political landscape, Henry Damba, breathed his last on January 13, 2024. The news of his death was confirmed by Mr. Evans Chamisa, a significant figure in the CCC. Damba, who had been battling poor health, passed away in the early hours at Dr. Madhombiro Surgery, situated in the heart of Masvingo town.

A Pillar of Zimbabwe’s Political Scene

Known for his instrumental role in the local political milieu, Henry Damba was an active participant in the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) since its inception under the leadership of the late President Richard Morgan Tsvangirai. His political journey continued with the CCC, where he worked relentlessly for the party’s triumph in various elections and was a frequent attendee of rallies led by President Chamisa.

Legacy Beyond Politics

Appreciated for his dedication and strategic thinking, Damba’s influence wasn’t limited to his core constituency. His political footprint extended to Chivi, where he fervently promoted opposition politics alongside other notable figures. Apart from his political commitments, Damba was involved in the property business with his close friend, former Gutu Central Member of Parliament, Mr. Oliver Chirume.

Remembering a Political Stalwart

As the community deeply mourns the loss of Damba, they retrospect his substantial contributions to politics and the legacy he leaves behind. While the precise details of the burial arrangements were still pending at the time of reporting, the sorrow is palpable in the silence left behind by Damba’s absence.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

