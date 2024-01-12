en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Henry Chigozie Anadi Inaugurated as New President General of Ebenator Community

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST
Henry Chigozie Anadi Inaugurated as New President General of Ebenator Community

Against the backdrop of the Ebenator Civic Center in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Henry Chigozie Anadi was inaugurated as the new President General (PG) of the Ebenator Community. Anadi’s ascension to leadership, marked by the passing of the baton from the outgoing President General, Dr. Anthony Okechukwu, not only represents a change in administrative personnel but also a profound commitment to community engagement and governance.

A Smooth Transition

The inauguration, which took place during an emergency general meeting, was a testament to the community’s commitment to a seamless and democratic leadership transition. Dr. Okechukwu, in his farewell address, provided a comprehensive review of his six-year tenure, highlighting both the accomplishments and challenges faced. He urged the community to extend their unflinching support to the new leadership, a sentiment echoed by community members Ernest Okoli and Toochukwu Onyekwelu as they adopted the handover note.

A Renewed Focus on Community Engagement and Governance

As Anadi officially assumed office, he emphasized the pillars of unity, inclusivity, and transparency. His inaugural speech, imbued with a sense of purpose and vision, brought to light the creation of new committees. These committees, aimed at fostering community collaboration, include Youth and Sports, Youth Taskforce, Education, Market, Works and Erosion, Peace, Electricity, Collection of Electricity Dues, Land, and Culture and Tradition Committees.

Collaborative Governance in Action

The dissolution of the previous committees and the announcement of new ones signal a revitalized approach in community leadership. The new administration’s commitment to collaborative governance is further exemplified by their extensive Thank You visits and courtesy calls to various community zones prior to the inauguration. The new executive team, which includes roles such as Vice President and Secretary General, is poised to bring fresh perspectives to community leadership, striving for the progress and prosperity of the Ebenator Community.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
26 mins ago
Nigerian Army Investigates Allegations of Maltreatment by a Female Soldier
The Nigerian Army has embarked on a comprehensive investigation into allegations of maltreatment lodged by a female soldier against several senior officers. The accusations emerged via a viral video featuring the soldier, clad in civilian attire, detailing her alleged abuse. The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Nwachukwu Onyema, confirmed the ongoing investigation, reaffirming
Nigerian Army Investigates Allegations of Maltreatment by a Female Soldier
Tragic Altercation in Ogun State: Shuttle Bus Driver Fatally Stabbed by Co-Tenant
2 hours ago
Tragic Altercation in Ogun State: Shuttle Bus Driver Fatally Stabbed by Co-Tenant
President Tinubu Appoints New CEOs to Energize Nigeria's Creative Economy
2 hours ago
President Tinubu Appoints New CEOs to Energize Nigeria's Creative Economy
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
32 mins ago
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Urges APC Governors to Prioritize National Interests
1 hour ago
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Urges APC Governors to Prioritize National Interests
Dangote Refinery Dubbed World's Largest Single-train Refinery, Begins Operations in Nigeria
2 hours ago
Dangote Refinery Dubbed World's Largest Single-train Refinery, Begins Operations in Nigeria
Latest Headlines
World News
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
18 seconds
Denver's New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?
Guyana Bolsters Documentation Process Amid Influx of Venezuelan Migrants
22 seconds
Guyana Bolsters Documentation Process Amid Influx of Venezuelan Migrants
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
1 min
OSF HealthCare Broadens Reach of Its Innovative Hospital-at-Home Program
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
1 min
HealthFinders Collaborative Introduces 'HealthCheck' Virtual Presentation Series
Severe Weather Cancels Iowa State's Wrestling Dual Against Pittsburgh
2 mins
Severe Weather Cancels Iowa State's Wrestling Dual Against Pittsburgh
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
3 mins
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
3 mins
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
4 mins
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
4 mins
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app