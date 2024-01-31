Hemant Soren Arrested After Resignation: A Significant Political Shift in Jharkhand

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's scathing remarks against Hemant Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), likening him to a 'spoiled child,' have stirred political ripples. This comes in the wake of Soren's defiant social media message, asserting his unwavering resolve to face any challenges undeterred. The fiery exchange happened not long after Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following his resignation in connection with a land scam case.

Hemant Soren's Arrest: The Backdrop

After more than seven hours of interrogation related to an alleged land scandal, Hemant Soren was taken into custody by the ED. The case under scrutiny involves a substantial racket concerning the illegal change of land ownership by the mafia in Jharkhand. Soren's arrest is linked to the alleged unauthorized possession of certain immovable assets and suspected ties with members of the land mafia.

Political Tussle and Aftermath

Soren relinquished his position as the Chief Minister, paving the way for Jharkhand's state transport minister, Champai Soren, to rise to the helm. Champai Soren, an ally of Hemant Soren, submitted a claim to the Governor to form a new government after Hemant's resignation. This incident signifies a notable political shift within the Jharkhand state governance.

Resilience Amid Adversity

Despite his arrest and the subsequent political turmoil, Hemant Soren remains undeterred. He has contested his arrest in the Jharkhand High Court and lodged a police complaint against ED officials, accusing them of harassment and tarnishing his reputation. Various tribal bodies have also shown their support, calling for a bandh to protest against the arrest.