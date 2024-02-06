Helen Alvar: A Champion of the Pro-Life Movement to Receive Christifideles Laici Award

In a momentous recognition of her enduring commitment to the pro-life cause, legal scholar Helen Alvar is set to receive the esteemed Christifideles Laici Award at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast. Alvar, who currently holds the Robert A. Levy Endowed Chair in Law and Liberty at the Antonin Scalia Law School, is distinguished for her impactful role as a pro-life speaker and advisor to both the U.S. bishops and the Vatican.

The Journey of A Pro-Life Advocate

Alvar's journey began with her tenure at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, where her unwavering commitment to faith and the sanctity of life left a lasting mark. With her heart rooted in the pro-life movement, she went on to publish several significant works, including 'Religious Freedom After the Sexual Revolution: A Catholic Guide.' Her writings on life and family issues have garnered acclaim from colleagues and readers alike, reflecting her deep-seated faith and her passion for pro-life advocacy.

Personal Tragedy Shaping Perspectives

Alvar's personal life has also played a profound role in shaping her perspectives. The sudden loss of her husband of 37 years brought about a period of vulnerability and introspection, further strengthening her commitment to the pro-life cause. As a wife and mother, her experiences have informed her approach to advocacy, drawing from the countercultural truths of Catholic family life instilled in her since childhood.

Engaging with Cultural and Political Challenges

Alvar now stands at the forefront of the pro-life movement as it faces mounting cultural and political challenges. The recent backlash to the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization has only further galvanized her resolve. Alvar remains determined to engage with these challenges, driven by her faith, her personal experiences, and her unwavering belief in the sanctity of life. Her receipt of the Christifideles Laici Award is a testament to her profound impact on the pro-life movement and a promise of her continued advocacy.